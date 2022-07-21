Facebook Rolls Out New Home and Feeds Tabs

Facebook is rolling out new Home and Feed tabs for the social media site, parent company Meta said Thursday.

Meta said the new tabs will make it easier for people to control what they see on the social network as Facebook becomes more of a "discovery engine through more recommendations on the Home tab."

The new Home tab will be the primary tab you first see when you open Facebook to find new content, and the Feeds tab will now be a way to see the most recent posts from friends, pages, groups and Favorites. Favorites is a way to curate a list of what content you most want to see and prioritize in your feeds. There won't be any "suggested for you" posts in the new Feeds tab, but ads will exist. On the new Home tab, you can find reels, stories and personalized recommendations.

Some people will start to see Feeds show up as a tab on their shortcut bar as early as Thursday, and the update is expected to be released globally over the next week.

Read more: Facebook Struggles to Control All the Data It Gathers, Report Says