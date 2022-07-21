Save on New Samsung Phones Smart Home Deals Choosing a Roku Device Best AT&T Deals Back to School Tech iPhone, Android Trade-Ins Keurig Deals Best Home Gym Workouts
News Social Media

Facebook Rolls Out New Home and Feeds Tabs

Facebook parent Meta says the tabs will make it easier for people to control what they see on the social network.

Alix Langone headshot
Alix Langone
Meta logo on a phone with Facebook thumbs up "like" reaction symbol
Sarah Tew/CNET

Facebook is rolling out new Home and Feed tabs for the social media site, parent company Meta said Thursday. 

Meta said the new tabs will make it easier for people to control what they see on the social network as Facebook becomes more of a "discovery engine through more recommendations on the Home tab."

The new Home tab will be the primary tab you first see when you open Facebook to find new content, and the Feeds tab will now be a way to see the most recent posts from friends, pages, groups and Favorites. Favorites is a way to curate a list of what content you most want to see and prioritize in your feeds. There won't be any "suggested for you" posts in the new Feeds tab, but ads will exist. On the new Home tab, you can find reels, stories and personalized recommendations.

Some people will start to see Feeds show up as a tab on their shortcut bar as early as Thursday, and the update is expected to be released globally over the next week.

