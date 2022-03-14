Facebook Reportedly Won't Allow Posts That Call For Putin's Death

James Martin/CNET

War in Ukraine

Facebook will reportedly prohibit posts that call for the death of Russian President Vladimir Putin after last week saying it would allow some violent speech against Russian invaders, which it views as political speech.

"In order to remove any ambiguity about our stance, we are further narrowing our guidance to make explicit that we are not allowing calls for the death of a head of state on our platforms," Nick Clegg, who leads global affairs at Meta, wrote on the company's internal platform on Sunday, according to Reuters.

Clegg reportedly added that the policy allowing some calls for violence, which only applies in Ukraine, shouldn't be interpreted as "condoning violence against Russians in general."

The rare exemption to the company's rules against hate speech, which bar people from posting content that targets a group of people, highlights how the world's largest social network is moderating content about Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Russia has blocked access to Facebook and Instagram, both owned by Meta, in response to the company's efforts to crack down on misinformation about the war in Ukraine.

