Elon Musk Officially Confirms He's Twitter's New CEO

It's official: Elon Musk will serve as Twitter's new chief executive. The tech billionaire confirmed his new status in the company in a regulatory filing on Monday, three days after closing a $44 billion deal to take the social network private.

When Musk announced his unsolicited takeover bid for Twitter in April, he reportedly had a new CEO lined up for the company, according to Reuters, citing an anonymous source. Before closing the deal late Thursday, Musk changed his Twitter profile to refer to himself as "Chief Twit" but didn't make any announcement about CEO.

Musk, who also serves as the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, as recently as Sunday, tweeted that he had "No idea who the CEO is."

My title is Chief Twit right there in the bio. No idea who the CEO is. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 30, 2022

In the filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, he identified himself as the company's CEO. The official confirmation came after a busy couple of days for Musk, during which he fired top executives, revamped the home page, tweeted and then deleted misinformation, and floated the possibility of charging for Twitter verification.

Twitter representatives didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.