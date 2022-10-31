Halloween Candy Hoax Halloween Candy Sugar Rush Halloween Google Doodle Great Horror Movies Best Costumes Halloween Deals, Freebies Is Costco Cheaper? Public Service Loan Forgiveness Deadline
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
News Social Media

Elon Musk Officially Confirms He's Twitter's New CEO

A regulatory filing shows the billionaire will assume the role, coming days after he acquired the social network.

Steven Musil headshot
Steven Musil
Elon Musk's profile picture on his Twitter page
The "Chief Twit" is also the chief executive now.
Sarah Tew/CNET

It's official: Elon Musk will serve as Twitter's new chief executive. The tech billionaire confirmed his new status in the company in a regulatory filing on Monday, three days after closing a $44 billion deal to take the social network private.

When Musk announced his unsolicited takeover bid for Twitter in April, he reportedly had a new CEO lined up for the company, according to Reuters, citing an anonymous source. Before closing the deal late Thursday, Musk changed his Twitter profile to refer to himself as "Chief Twit" but didn't make any announcement about CEO.

Musk, who also serves as the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, as recently as Sunday, tweeted that he had "No idea who the CEO is."

In the filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, he identified himself as the company's CEO. The official confirmation came after a busy couple of days for Musk, during which he fired top executives, revamped the home page, tweeted and then deleted misinformation, and floated the possibility of charging for Twitter verification

Twitter representatives didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.