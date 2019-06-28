SNL's Kate McKinnon nails her Marianne Williamson impersonation

Kate McKinnon has earned praise for her various political impersonations on Saturday Night Live, where she's portrayed everyone from Elizabeth Warren to former Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

But because SNL is on summer break, the sketch show won't get a chance to mock the two Democratic presidential candidate debates that aired this week. No busting out random languages, no jokes about Joe Biden holding onto the torch.

Thankfully for McKinnon fans, the actress appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers, where she demonstrated how she might play author and unconventional candidate Marianne Williamson, whose remark about calling the prime minister of New Zealand was one of the biggest memes to come out of Thursday's debate.

"My plan is to gather all the sage in America and burn it," McKinnon-as-Williamson said. "My plan is to harness the energy of babies to finally put a man on the moon. And I said to the president of New Zealand, 'Girlfriend, you are so on.' And I will say to Donald Trump, 'Boyfriend, you chill.'"

Saturday Night Live is expected to return in the fall, when McKinnon and her co-workers will surely have plenty of political characters and moments to parody.

Now playing: Watch this: Here's why global election hacking is on the rise