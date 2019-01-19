SNL pits Trump against Congress on Deal or No Deal: Shutdown Edition

President Donald Trump (as played by Alec Baldwin) returned to his game-show roots Saturday night in a "Deal or No Deal"-themed cold open of Saturday Night Live.

Kenan Thompson hosted the game show as Steve Harvey (who explained why Howie Mandel wasn't hosting). The president was invited to open briefcases offering deals from various members of Congress in an attempt to end the history-making government shutdown. As with actual deal attempts, it didn't go well.

Nancy Pelosi (Kate McKinnon) offered the president $1 billion, "and you say 'Nancy's my mama.'" Chuck Schumer (Alex Moffat) started by offering the president "whatever you want," but was talked up to "$15 and a pastrami on rye." Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (Melissa Villaseñor) and Maxine Waters (Leslie Jones) also made appearances.

But the president wasn't buying. Until a Clemson football player (Pete Davidson) came up with a White Castle Crave Case offering something Trump really does like.

The show was sponsored in part by "Green Beef -- it shouldn't be green, but ain't nobody there at the F.D.A. to inspect it."