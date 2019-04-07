Real Game of Thrones stars crash SNL when Kit Harington hosts

Sometimes, Saturday Night Live mostly ignores the show or movie that made their host famous. Not so on Saturday, when Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow on the HBO hit Game of Thrones, hosted the NBC comedy sketch show. SNL hit Game of Thrones hard and often.

Even the show previews dug into show plots, with Leslie Jones making Harington take the Cersei Walk of Shame in a nude bodysuit. Fortunately, he had yummy doughnuts thrown at him, not the nastier things Cersei had to endure.

In another promo, Beck Bennett made a pretty cringeworthy Thrones joke that Harington might have heard a few thousand times before.

Once the show actually started, some of Harington's co-stars showed up during the monologue to pepper him with questions about how the show ends. Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), John Bradley (Samwell Tarly), the Night King as played by Pete Davidson, and last but not least, Harington's own wife, Rose Leslie, who met him when she played his love Ygritte on the show. Now she's a little concerned about their income and really wants him to grow back his beard.

Another sketch plays off the various spin-offs, sequels and prequels that Game of Thrones might spawn. In Castle Black, Harington is confronted by a White Walker he's having a fling with. There's also an animated Arya show that looks a lot like 1990s MTV classic Daria, and a Paw Patrol parody featuring the direwolves. But then the Thrones world smashes right into Law & Order with Game of Thrones: Special Victims Unit, featuring real SVU stars Mariska Hargitay and Ice T.

Harington did participate in some non-GOT sketches. In one, he plays an annoying non-player character in a virtual-reality game. He also plays a Michael Jackson impersonator on a cruise ship.

In another, he participates in a Nephew Pageant. To his dismay, he's too good at the competition.

In one skit, he plays a company CEO who's appearing on Undercover Boss while getting a colonoscopy.

And in another, Harington's character demonstrates what he's learned in burlesque class at his fiancee's bachelorette party. Jon Snow never dressed quite like this in Westeros.

In another, he's one of three nerdy co-workers in a graphics department.

And Harington wasn't in every sketch. Former SNL cast member Jason Sudeikis returned to play former vice president Joe Biden as he attempts to learn about how to appropriately treat women.

Joe Biden gets some tips and tricks on how to properly greet a woman. #SNL pic.twitter.com/OiJBG8z3mF — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) April 7, 2019

Harington will be seen again on Game of Thrones when the final season comes to HBO on April 14.