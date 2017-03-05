SNL mocks Trump's 'tapping' tweets, turns Sessions into Gump

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

It was another Saturday night.

Which, for "Saturday Night Live," meant another chance to giggle and splutter at the government and all who sail in it.

After President Donald Trump emitted tweets accusing, without evidence, former President Barack Obama of wiretapping his phones, SNL went to work.

'This Saturday morning, while his nurse was at Temple, grandpa shuffled out of his room and got into his Twitter again," began Michael Che on the show's Weekend Update.

"Dude, you're the president of the United States and you're seeking legal advice on Twitter?" Che asked.

He concluded that Trump was like the "crazy dude on the subway yelling, 'they're tapping my phone, Schwarzenegger sucks, I can lick my own elbow!'"

The segment also tweaked Vice President Mike Pence who, it was revealed this week, used a private AOL account for government business -- and it was hacked.

"Pence said he originally chose AOL because Hotmail was forbidden by his church," mused Weekend Update co-host Colin Jost.

But it wasn't just Trump's government and his twittering that vexed the comedians. Trump's sons were a target of tittering too.

Eric and Donald Jr. seemed confused as to whether their dad was still running the company, as well as the country. Oh, does it matter?

And then there was Attorney General Jeff Sessions. He was the feature of a segment that's already No. 2 on the YouTube trending charts.

Played by Kate McKinnon, Sessions was presented as Forrest Gump, full of homely bonhomie. Naturally, he was required to deny that he'd ever met the Russian ambassador, nor indeed, any Russians whatsoever -- something that, in real life, doesn't appear to have been true.

Then Vladimir Putin, topless as always, turned up. As did actress Octavia Spencer, who appeared as her character Minny from the movie "The Help."

She had a special gift for Sessions, a pie with a very special fragrant filling. It was filled with a different sort of chocolate from the ones Forest Gump normally favors.

And that filling is one that, I fear, SNL will continue to extend toward the president in the coming weeks.

