This "Saturday Night Live" skit starts out with what seems like a simple love song, performed '90s R&B style, as host Chance the Rapper, Kenan Thompson and Chris Redd croon about how much they miss a lost love.

But then it's revealed that the object of their affections is... former President Barack Obama, and the song takes on a fresh meaning.

"And every night, I turn the TV on and cry, and I say, why, I feel like we're all gonna die, so come back, Barack," they sing. "We didn't know just what we had. Now things are looking bad. Like. really bad, like world war bad, like nuclear bad."

The three muse about Obama's seemingly picture-perfect retirement, as he hang-glides, vacations in Hawaii and takes his daughter Malia to college, while wondering if they could perhaps bring him back for a speech -- soon realizing his speaking fee is out of their price range.

"How much would that cost?" they ponder. "For real? Oh, no, we definitely can't afford that." The singers consider a few more candidates for the 2020 presidential election. ("Maybe Michelle could run?" "I'd vote for Joe Biden." "And what about George Clooney? I mean, that dude was Batman, that'd be cool.")

But in the end, they decide, "you know what? I don't think the three of us have the firmest grasp on government."

The catchy, Boyz II Men-style tune had fans raving, and many of them immediately proclaimed they'd buy it from a streaming music service.

Come back Barack will be #1 song on all streaming services #SNL #ChanceonSNL pic.twitter.com/XNLgiT3Hng — Dean Legend 🤙🏾 (@0zerofriends) November 19, 2017

I NEED #SNL TO PUT UP THIS "COME BACK, BARACK" SONG ON ITUNES I'LL ACTUALLY BUY IT FOR REAL — Zeke Teenweed (@sharminated) November 19, 2017

I hope Barack and Michelle are watching #SNL right now. pic.twitter.com/M6MaLPdJDf — JulieAnn 🛩 (@JustJulie) November 19, 2017

HOLY HELL. This Come Back Barack music video w/ @chancetherapper on SNL. Haven’t wanted to laugh and cry at the same time like that in a long time. — Shannon Donaldson (@shannon_don) November 19, 2017

me playing “Come back, Barack” on repeat til the end of eternity #ChanceonSNL pic.twitter.com/8kpVlPqPwo — 🐚🐝 (@shelbsimone) November 19, 2017

but really... is “come back, barack” available on itunes? #ChanceOnSNL — mariah ♡ (@mariahsayss_) November 19, 2017

I would pay 99 cents on iTunes for Come Back Barack #ChanceOnSNL pic.twitter.com/AtREBCox2L — Blake Yagman (@BlakeYagman) November 19, 2017

Me searching itunes for come back Barack #ChanceonSNL pic.twitter.com/ZA2O8a0Sa7 — Big Girl Slay 💋 (@Biggirlslay) November 19, 2017

"Come Back Barack" needs to be on iTunes tomorrow. #SNL — Matt Regashus (@BigRaguSports) November 19, 2017

When will “come back Barack” be available for download? Soundcloud? Spotify? iTunes? Apple Music? @chancetherapper — V.3005 (@vixtoriaa) November 19, 2017

30 minutes later, and I’m still sitting here singing “Come Back Barack” 😩



RT if you want that jam on iTunes and Spotify tomorrow.#ChanceOnSNL — David Hudson (@David_L_Hudson) November 19, 2017

People losing their mind looking on iTunes for "Come back, Barack" It ain't there folks, lol! #ChanceOnSNL — Vina St. Fran (@Vinastfran) November 19, 2017

Some suggested that if the song was sold, proceeds should go to charity. That's not a foreign idea. Chance the Rapper announced in September that his SocialWorks youth-empowerment organization has raised $2.2 million for Chicago public schools.

In his show-opening monologue, he announced that he wanted to donate another million dollars, and offered up a Thanksgiving-themed song in hopes it would help him make that goal. But many on social media felt "Come Back, Barack" was the one that would sell better.

Hey #SNL let’s put Come back Barack on iTunes with all proceeds going to #PuertoRico or all hurricane victims. Whad ya say? pic.twitter.com/Lz3AySKEFl — LivvieO♐️ (@schaekay1) November 19, 2017

If iTunes releases Come Back, Barack for 99 cents & a portion goes to Chicago schools, #ChanceOnSNL will get that help he needs for million $ donation. #SNL pic.twitter.com/wMVyuvjPwl — KFair Writes (@kfairwrites) November 19, 2017

@chancetherapper you’ll make over a million for Chicago schools for sure if you put up “Come back Barack” on iTunes #ChanceonSNL — Rad (@rebalstitch) November 19, 2017

NBC did not immediately reply to CNET's request for comment on whether the song will be sold.