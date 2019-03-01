SneakyThanos photo contest hides Avengers villain in pop culture moments

Marvel Studios

Thanos has snapped half of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a Reddit group and four of the Simpsons out of existence, but now he's coming for the rest of pop culture.

Scott Wampler, a writer for BirthMoviesDeath, kicked off a Twitter thread by Photoshopping the Avengers: Infinity War villain into the photo Star Wars: Episode 9 director JJ Abrams posted as that movie wrapped.

My new relaxation hobby is inserting Thanos into photos where he doesn't belong, but not in such a way that you'd immediately notice. pic.twitter.com/d3IrdWGrVX — Scott Wampler™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) March 1, 2019

It certainly puts a new spin on Rey, Finn and Poe's embrace -- did the cheeky purple genocidal chappy just wipe out half of the Star Wars universe? People hid him in plenty of other movies too; he looks like he's always been at the Overlook Hotel in The Shining.

Does Thanos find Joe Pesci funny like he's a clown in Goodfellas?

He's in the Jets' corner in West Side Story -- the Sharks better steer clear of his clicks.

Thanos' appearances aren't limited to pop culture either, since he apparently celebrated the end of World War 2 in New York.

Apparently he's a big fan of '80s music, to the point where he was in the front row for Queen's Live Aid set (or just enjoys Oscar-winning performances).

The villain haunted Elon Musk's infamous pot smoking interview (along with Willem Dafoe).

And he showed up to see Michael Cohen, former personal lawyer to President Donald Trump, testify before Congress on Wednesday.

Wampler decided to kick off a Thanos Photoshop contest, which runs until Tuesday.