Snapchat Joins Tech Giants in Halting Ad Sales in Russia

Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Snapchat has followed suit after Facebook, Twitter and YouTube began pausing ads on Friday, saying it has now stopped all advertising running in Russia, Ukraine and Belarus following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"We are halting advertising sales to all Russian and Belarusian entities and are complying with all sanctions targeting Russian businesses and individuals," Snap said in a blog post Tuesday. "We do not accept revenue from Russian state-owned entities."

Read more: Around 660,000 Refugees Have Fled Ukraine. Here's How to Help

The Snapchat app remains live in Ukraine, Russia and Belarus because Snap said it's "an important communications tool for family and friends." However, Snap is monitoring the platform for misinformation or other misuse. It's never allowed Russian state-controlled media outlets to publish content on its Discover page.

Snap said it's been providing emergency assistance and helping Ukrainian team members relocate, also pledging $15 million in humanitarian aid.

"War is a scourge on our collective humanity, and in this case, it is a direct threat to many of our team members and their families," Snap said. "We are praying for their safety and for peace."

Apple has also halted sales of its products in Russia, as well as online transactions, Apple Pay and some Apple Maps features. Google said Tuesday it's temporarily disabling some live Google Maps features, adding an SOS alert to Search and blocking Russian state-controlled media. It said Google Pay "may become unavailable."

Read more: Russia Invades Ukraine: Latest Updates as Ukrainian President Pleads to Join EU