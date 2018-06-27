CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Internet Services

Slack's down. Up. Down. Up. It's not you.

It's back to email for many of us.

slack-iphone.jpg

The Slack messaging tool used by a lot of teams has been experiencing intermittent outages this morning. The company finally tweeted a status update after some complaints.

You can follow the outage updates on Twitter or on Slack's system status page.

Or just use one of the other zillion ways communicating that you did before Slack existed.

Next Article: You can now download Apple's iOS 12 public beta. Bring on the Memoji