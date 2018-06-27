Slack's down. Up. Down. Up. It's not you.

The Slack messaging tool used by a lot of teams has been experiencing intermittent outages this morning. The company finally tweeted a status update after some complaints.

All workspaces are currently experiencing difficulty connecting to Slack. We appreciate your patience while we look into this. https://t.co/jdzxIeLoWA — Slack Status (@SlackStatus) June 27, 2018

You can follow the outage updates on Twitter or on Slack's system status page.

Or just use one of the other zillion ways communicating that you did before Slack existed.