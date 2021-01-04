The new year isn't off to a great start, at least for Slack. The workplace messaging platform suffered an outage on Monday morning that prevented some users from sending messages or connecting to the service.
The company confirmed the outage with a post on its status page at 7:14 a.m. PT (10:14 a.m. ET). "Customers may have trouble loading channels or connecting to Slack at this time," the company wrote. "Our team is investigating and we will follow up with more information as soon as we have it. We apologize for any disruption caused."
It was not immediately clear what caused the outage or when normal service would resume. "We're still investigating the ongoing connectivity issues with Slack," the company posted at 7:44 a.m. PT. "There's no additional information to share just yet, but we'll follow up in 30 minutes. Thanks for bearing with us."
Slack is in the process of being acquired by business software giant Salesforce for $27.7 billion, a deal announced in December.
The outage quickly propelled Slack to the top of Twitter's Trending Topics in the US as users flocked to the social media site to share their thoughts.
Discuss: Slack confirms outage on first work day of 2021
