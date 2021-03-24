Slack adds ability to direct message people outside your company

Angela Lang/CNET

Slack is trying to keep your attention by rolling out a feature that lets you talk to people outside your company. Slack Connect DMs, which were announced in October, are designed for working with partner companies or clients.

Paid users will be able to use the new feature from Wednesday, and you'll need an email address for the person you're connecting with. To send a Connect DM, create a new message and should see a "DM outside your company" option in the top right of the screen. Once you click that, you can enter the person's email address.

"Once your partner accepts the emailed invitation, they'll automatically appear in your list of direct message recipients and you'll be able to message them in Slack," the company noted. "This includes any current user of Slack, even those on the free plan."

It's also planning to expand this feature so several companies will be able to link together to create a private business network with unified directories, channel discovery and other features.