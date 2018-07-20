Edward Tian/Getty

Hackers stole the personal data of 1.5 million people in Singapore by breaking into a government health database, officials said Friday.

The data -- taken between June 27 and July 4 -- included names and addresses of those who had visited clinics since May 2015, but not full medical records. However, details of medication was stolen from about 160,000 people, a government statement notes.

"The records were not tampered with, ie no records were amended or deleted. No other patient records, such as diagnosis, test results or doctors' notes, were breached," the statement from SingHealth (Singapore's Ministry of Health) says.

"We have not found evidence of a similar breach in the other public healthcare IT systems."

The hackers "specifically and repeatedly targeted" data belonging to Singapore's prime minister, Lee Hsien Loong, whom the BBC notes has survived two battles with cancer.

In 2016, Singapore's government took measures to avoid attacks like this by implementing an air gap -- cutting off internet access -- on government computers. However, the impacted SingHealth computers still had access.

From Friday, officials will start contacting all patients who visited its clinics from May 1, 2015 to July 4, 2018 to inform them of the breach.

In the US, Macy's and Bloomingdale's customers became victims of data theft after a breach in the retailer's security between April and June. Adidas' US site fell victim to a similar attack in May.