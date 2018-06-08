Some Signal messages aren't disappearing, due to a bug, says a report

Jaap Arriens/Getty Images

Setting your messages to disappear on Signal is often an important tool for secure communications -- especially if you want to make sure no one sees what you're saying.

But a report by Motherboard found that some messages from the encrypted-communications platform are floating around long after they were scheduled to vanish.

Signal is a popular secure-messaging tool, used for encrypted communications so potential spies, government agencies and attackers have a much harder time reading your messages or intercepting your phone calls. You can set messages to disappear on Signal within a certain time period, which adds an extra layer of security for secret messages.

Motherboard found that in several instances the setting malfunctioned, with messages lingering for weeks after they were set to disappear. One set of messages was still around more than two weeks after it was supposed to expire, Motherboard reported. In another case, Signal appeared to wipe only half the conversation.

Though many activists, security researchers and journalists rely on Signal for secure messaging, the tool has shown a few cracks in its armor in the past. In May, a security researcher discovered that though Signal's disappearing messages were deleted from the app, its Mac version still stored them in the MacOS Notification Center.

Signal's founder, Moxie Marlinspike, told Motherboard the issues affected only messages that were sent during a period before the app's iOS update on May 22, and that a future update would delete all the messages still left over.

Open Whisper Systems, the nonprofit behind Signal, didn't respond to CNET's request for comment.

Security: Stay up-to-date on the latest in breaches, hacks, fixes and all those cybersecurity issues that keep you up at night.

Special Reports: CNET's in-depth features in one place.