Sidney Powell files for dismissal of Dominion lawsuit

Sidney Powell, a former attorney for the Trump campaign, is at the center of a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit filed by voting machine maker Dominion Voting Systems back in January. On Monday, she filed for dismissal of the suit, saying that her statements about rampant voter fraud were opinion and legal theory and that "no reasonable person" would believe them to be facts.

Powell's attorney motioned to dismiss the Dominion's defamation lawsuit Monday, arguing that "no reasonable persons" would take her statements about Dominion voting machines being rigged in favor of President Joe Biden as "truly statements of fact," according to Axios. Her legal team also requested that the venue be changed from Washington to northern Texas, where Powell resides, and said Dominion has orchestrated a "public relations campaign to save their business."

Not long after Biden's win in November, Powell became one of the loudest voices making unfounded claims of election fraud. Trump soon added her to his legal team filing lawsuits to overturn the election results. She called the evidence she collected for the case against the election results as the "Kraken," referencing a mythological sea monster.

Trump quickly distanced himself from Powell following a press conference she held with Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani where claims were made that "Communist money" influenced the election. Giuliani has also been served with a defamation lawsuit by Dominion.

US election security officials have said there's no evidence any voting system deleted or lost votes, calling the 2020 presidential election "the most secure in American history."

Powell's legal team and Dominion didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.