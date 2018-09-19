Halloween is fast approaching, and Hulu has plenty of horror films coming just in time. My personal favorite from the list is American Psycho, which may be more of a critique on yuppie culture than a straight slasher film. But I love it all the same.

The Blair Witch Project and The Others are also terrific horror films to check out. Or opt for the mostly terrible but still fun Anaconda. Also, even though many fans consider it a Christmas film, The Nightmare Before Christmas is coming to Hulu, and I firmly believe you should be watching the Tim Burton classic year round.

Looking for something less spooky? Hulu is also getting the cult classic Galaxy Quest and the documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg, RBG.

Available on Hulu, October 2018

October 1

60 Days In: Complete Season 4 (A&E)



America's Book of Secrets: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (History)



American Pickers: Complete Season 18 (History)



Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 4 (History)



Bob's Burgers: Season 9 Premiere (FOX)



El Clon: Complete Season 1 (Telemundo)



Escaping Polygamy: Complete Season 3 (Lifetime)



Family Guy: Season 16 Premiere (FOX)



Hoarders: Complete Season 9 (A&E)



Hunting Hitler: Complete Season 3 (History)



Intervention: Complete Season 20 (A&E)



Kingpin: Complete Season 1 (History)



Little Women: Atlanta: Complete Season 4 (Lifetime)



Little Women: LA: Complete Season 6 (Lifetime)



Married at First Sight: Complete Season 5 (Lifetime)



Nightwatch: Complete Season 3 (A&E)



The Simpsons: Season 30 Premiere (FOX)



Storage Wars: Complete Season 11 (A&E)



The Curse of Oak Island: Complete Season 5 (History)



Undercover High: Complete Season 1 (A&E)



Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994)



Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995)



American Psycho (2000)



American Psycho 2 (2002)



An Eye for an Eye (1966)



Anaconda (1997)



Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid (2004)



The Armstrong Lie (2013)



The Arrival (1996)



Barbie Presents: Thumbelina (2009)



Beacon Point (2017)



Bees Make Honey (2017)



Bitter Moon (1992)



The Blair Witch Project (1999)



The Blair Witch Project: Book of Shadows (2000)



Blue Steel (1989)



Bulletproof Monk (2003)



Call Me (1988)



Capture (2017)



Charlotte (2017)



Child's Play (1988)



Children of the Corn II: The Final Sacrifice (1992)



Cinderella Man (2005)



Closer (2004)



Cocaine Godmother (2017)



Comic Book Villains (2002)



Daddy Day Care (2003)



Dark Blue (2003)



Deadly Blessing (1981)



Death Wish 2 (1982)



Double, Double, Toil and Trouble (1993)



Election (1999)



Evangeline (2015)



Extreme Justice (1993)



Flyboys (2006)



Frank and Jesse (1994)



Frank & Johnny (1991)



Frida (2002)



Galaxy Quest (1999)



The Glass Shield (1994)



Gods and Monsters (1998)



Gordy (1995)



Guess Who's Coming to Dinner (1967)



Heist (2015)



Hot Tub Time Machine (2010)



The House of Spirits (1993)



How to Get Girls (2017)



Insomnia (2002)



Jayne Mansfield's Car (2012)



Jim Norton: Please Be Offended (2012)



Joe the King (1999)



Kicking & Screaming (2005)



Kicking and Screaming (1995)



The Long Riders (1980)



More than a Game (2009)



Mullholland Drive (2001)



Music and Lyrics (2007)



The Music Never Stopped (2011)



The Night We Never Met (1993)



No Vacancy (1998)



Once Bitten (1985)



The Others (2001)



Pawn Shop Chronicles (2013)



The Peacemaker (1997)



Pieces of April (2003)



Platoon (1986)



Prancer (1989)



The Presidio (1988)



The Prophecy (1995)



Raging Bull (1980)



Reasonable Doubt (2014)



Rec (2009)



Rec 2 (2010)



Rec 3 (2012)



Rec 4 (2015)



Robocop (1987)



Robocop 2 (1990)



Robocop 3 (1993)



Rust and Bone (2012)



Scary Movie (2000)



The Second Arrival (1998)



The Simone Biles Story (2018)



Six Weeks (1982)



The Son of No one (2011)



Split Image (1982)



Stage Beauty (2004)



Stand Up Guys (2012)



Starship Troopers (1997)



The Tailor of Panama (2001)



Texas Chainsaw Massacre II (1986)



Trees Lounge (1996)



Valley of the Dolls (1967)



The Way of the Gun (2000)



Wes Craven Presents: They (2002)



Wild Bill (1995)



Zombies of Mass Destruction (2010)



October 2

October 3

Dheepan (2016)



Ma Ma (2015)



RBG (2018)



The Eye (2007)



October 4

Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card (Dubbed): Complete Season 1 (Crunchyroll)



The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Complete Season 8 (Bravo)



The Gospel According to Andre (2018)



October 5

Into The Dark: THE BODY: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)



La Diosa Coronada: Complete Season 1 (Telemundo)



The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Complete Season 10 (Bravo)



Station 19: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)



Superstore: Season 4 Premiere (NBC)



Will & Grace: Season 10 Premiere (NBC)



October 6

Child Support: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)



Dot.: Complete Season 2A (Universal Kids)



Fresh Off The Boat: Season 5 Premiere (ABC)



Speechless: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)



Lowlife (2018)



Pyewacket (2018)



October 8

Alguien Te Mira: Complete Season 1 (Telemundo)



Shark Tank: Season 10 Premiere (ABC)



October 10

Miles from Tomorrowland: Complete Season 3 (Disney Jr.)



What We Become (2016)



October 11

The Quest of Alaine Ducasse (2017)



October 12

Light As a Feather: Complete Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original)



October 13

Blindspot: Season 4 Premiere (NBC)



October 14

Basilisk: The Ouka Ninja (Dubbed): Complete Season 1 (Crunchyroll)



The Miracle Season (2018)



October 15

The Alec Baldwin Show: Series Premiere (ABC)



Birthday Girl (2018)



Next Stop Wonderland (1998)



Available October 16



El Fantasma de Elena: Complete Season 1 (Telemundo)



October 17

Black-ish: Season 5 Premiere (ABC)



Splitting Up Together: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)



The Conners: Series Premiere (ABC)



The Kids are Alright: Series Premiere (ABC)



The Rookie: Series Premiere (ABC)



October 19

Darling in the Franxx (Dubbed): Complete Season 1 (Crunchyroll)



October 22

Results (2015)



October 24

Overlord (Dubbed): Complete Season 2 (Crunchyroll)



October 25

Daddy's Home 2 (2017)



October 26

Tadpole (2000)



October 27

Midnight, Texas: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)



October 29

Racer and the Jailbird (2018)





Leaving Hulu in October

October 31

13 Going on 30 (2004)



28 Weeks Later (2007)



American Gigolo (1980)



Any Given Sunday (1999)



Avenging Force (1986)



Babe (1995)



Barfly (1987)



Black Rain (1989)



Body Count (1997)



Boomerang (1992)



Bull Durham (1988)



Cold War (2012)



Curse of the Starving Class (1994)



Dead Hands Dig Deep (2016)



Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999)



Double Whammy (2002)



Eight Men Out (1988)



Elizabethtown (2005)



Fled (1996)



Godzilla (1998)



Hidalgo (2004)



High Noon (1952)



How to Build a Machine (2016)



In & Out (1997)



Invaders from Mars (1986)



Jackie Brown (1997)



Journey to Space (2015)



Kazaam (1996)



Murphy's Law (1986)



New in Town (2009)



No Way Out (1987)



Number One with a Bullet (1987)



Original Sin (2001)



Patriot Games (1992)



Planet Hulk (2013)



Point Break (1991)



Rescue Dawn (2006)



Signs (2002)



Sixteen Candles (1984)



Stir of Echoes (1999)



Street Smart (1987)



Street Smart (1987)



The 13th Warrior (1999)



The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)



The Elephant Man (1980)



There Will Be Blood (2007)



Thor: Tales of Asgard (2011)



True Colors (1991)



Unbreakable (2000)



Universal Soldier (1992)



Up Close and Personal (1996)



Pawn (2013)



Precious Cargo (2016)



Pretty in Pink (1986)



Rabbit Hole (2011)



Rare Birds (2002)



The Rock (1996)



Salsa (1988)



Sex Drive (2008)



Six Shooters (2013)



Sleepers (1996)



Snake Eyes (1998)



Spaceballs (1987)



Superstar (1999)



The Suffering (2016)



This is Spinal Tap (1984)



Trade (2007)



Witness (1985)



Wooly Boys (2004)



