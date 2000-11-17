Short Take: Used cell phones for abuse victims

RadioShack stores will keep accepting used, inactive wireless phones through Dec. 31, as part of the Donate a Phone program to help domestic abuse victims. During Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October, RadioShack collected more than 14,500 phones. Donate a Phone, which is sponsored by the Wireless Foundation, Motorola and the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, began collecting and refurbishing old wireless phones in September 1999. In the past year, the campaign has collected more than 100,000 phones. The phones are donated to domestic violence shelters, law enforcement agencies and other groups working to fight domestic violence. The phones are preprogrammed with 911 and other emergency numbers, such as domestic violence hotlines.