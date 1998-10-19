CNET también está disponible en español.

Short Take: TheGlobe.com gears up for initial public offering

TheGlobe.com plans to launch its initial public offering as early as Wednesday. The community site builder said it plans to raise up to $40.3 million in capital, based on the high end of its current pricing range of between 11 and 13 a share.

