Short Take: Purdue readies new supercomputer

Purdue University will upgrade its research computing facilities with a $10 million IBM supercomputer that will be among the most powerful research tools in the nation. The RS/6000 SP supercomputer, which probably will be installed before July 1, will be more than 15 times as powerful as the Indiana university's current system, said John Steele, director of Purdue's Computing Center. It will be operational by the start of the fall semester. The system will contain 272 processors, working in parallel, with a total memory of 288 gigabytes.