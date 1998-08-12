Short Take: Oracle unleashes Web-based OLAP products

Oracle unleashed its first two Web-based versions of its online analytical processing (OLAP) and decision support products. The Financial Analyzer Version 6.2 and Sales Analyzer 6.2 can be set up on a central server with only authorized users accessing them through a standard Web browser. The financial analyzer is designed for financial reporting, analysis, budgeting, and planning. The sales analyzer is designed to let users slice and dice sales and marketing information.