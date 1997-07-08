Short Take: Netscape posts patched Navigator

Netscape Communications posted a new version of its Navigator 3.02 browser for Windows 3.1, 95, and NT. The updated version fixes a security bug, revealed last month by a Danish programmer, that allowed a Web site administrator to read and copy files on the hard drives of unsuspecting visitors to a Web site. Netscape has already posted fixes for the version of Navigator in its new Communicator software suite.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.