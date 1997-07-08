Short Take: Netscape posts patched Navigator

Netscape Communications posted a new version of its Navigator 3.02 browser for Windows 3.1, 95, and NT. The updated version fixes a security bug, revealed last month by a Danish programmer, that allowed a Web site administrator to read and copy files on the hard drives of unsuspecting visitors to a Web site. Netscape has already posted fixes for the version of Navigator in its new Communicator software suite.