Short Take: LiveSoccer.com to close its doors

Online retailer LiveSoccer.com said today it plans to cease operations after its investors pulled out of the project citing market volatility. The company will shut down after it liquidates almost $1 million worth of inventory. The Miami-based soccer equipment retailer says it has set up a store on the Yahoo Shopping site to take advantage of a greater amount of customer traffic and to prove the liquidation is legitimate.