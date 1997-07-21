Short Take: Intranet-in-a-box due

Intranetics today announced Intranetics 97, intranet-in-a-box software targeted to smaller companies and departments of larger ones. It includes 17 business applications, a Web server, browser licenses, an SQL database, and a mail server. The software, soon in beta testing, is due for release next month. Netscape and Microsoft versions will be priced at $7,495.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.