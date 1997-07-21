CNET también está disponible en español.

Tech Industry

Short Take: Intranet-in-a-box due

Intranetics today announced Intranetics 97, intranet-in-a-box software targeted to smaller companies and departments of larger ones. It includes 17 business applications, a Web server, browser licenses, an SQL database, and a mail server. The software, soon in beta testing, is due for release next month. Netscape and Microsoft versions will be priced at $7,495.

