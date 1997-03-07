CNET también está disponible en español.

Tech Industry

Short Take: IBM, USR sued

General Patent Corporation International sued IBM and U.S. Robotics for patent infringement. GPC claims four of its patents were infringed: "Connector Interface," "Multiple Connector Interface," "Programmable Connector," and "Integrated Connector and Modem." GPC also has notified other companies of possible patent infringement suits.

