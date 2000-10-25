CNET también está disponible en español.

Short Take: IBM, Intel team up for ASP support

IBM and Intel teamed up to help independent software makers migrate to the application service provider (ASP) model. ASPs host applications for companies on a per-user/per-month basis. IBM and Intel will support these companies wanting to move to the new model and develop Web-hosted applications that run on Intel chips and IBM servers. The pact is part of ASP Prime, IBM's program for helping companies prepare their applications for the Web.

