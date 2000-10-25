Short Take: IBM, Intel team up for ASP support

IBM and Intel teamed up to help independent software makers migrate to the application service provider (ASP) model. ASPs host applications for companies on a per-user/per-month basis. IBM and Intel will support these companies wanting to move to the new model and develop Web-hosted applications that run on Intel chips and IBM servers. The pact is part of ASP Prime, IBM's program for helping companies prepare their applications for the Web.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.