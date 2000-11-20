Short Take: BidCrawler closing consumer operations

BidCrawler.com, which hunts for products on multiple auction sites, is shutting down its consumer offering to concentrate on its business-to-business model, the company said. Customers use Bellevue, Wash.--based BidCrawler to aggregate auction items from roughly a dozen auction sites. The company said early next year it intends to remake itself as a search site for businesses and earn revenue by selling subscriptions.