Short Take: BidCrawler closing consumer operations

BidCrawler.com, which hunts for products on multiple auction sites, is shutting down its consumer offering to concentrate on its business-to-business model, the company said. Customers use Bellevue, Wash.--based BidCrawler to aggregate auction items from roughly a dozen auction sites. The company said early next year it intends to remake itself as a search site for businesses and earn revenue by selling subscriptions.
