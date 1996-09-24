Short: Nat Systems announed new CEO, facility

Nat Systems International appointed Daniel Eilers president and CEO. Formerly, Eilers was senior vice president of worldwide marketing and customer solutions at Apple Computer. He was also appointed to the board of directors. Nat Systems will establish facilities in Silicon Valley and expects to make its Silicon Valley operation its corporate headquarters in 1997. Eilers succeeds John Burton who will continue to serve on the company's board of directors.
