Shop Old Navy's 75% off clearance sale and earn some 'Super Cash'

This week Old Navy is having a clearance sale, with markdowns up to 75% off. You can also get an additional 25% off select merchandise today and tomorrow only, no code needed. Simply add your items to your online cart and your discount will be reflected at checkout. This offer applies even to many items on clearance.

One more thing: From April 7-9, you can earn Old Navy Super Cash while shopping online or in-store; it's good for discounts on future orders.

Old Navy Old Navy credit card holders can use code GREAT at checkout to get 35% off their purchases. The caveat here is that the discount won't stack with many items on sale and certain items like face masks. New credit card signups, however, can get a 20% discount applied to their entire first order. Head here to review the credit card's benefits and rewards.

Old Navy Super Cash isn't really cash; it's discount codes you can earn during promotional periods by spending a set amount at Old Navy. They can then be used on future orders. For example, if you spend at least $25 today, you'll earn $10 in Super Cash -- basically $10 off another order of $25 or more. Check out the redemption table here. Be aware that Super Cash has expiration dates, and leftover Super Cash discounts are forfeited if they aren't used on the same order. It's a little confusing but worth the hassle if Old Navy is your go-to shop. Right now through April 9, you can earn up to $60 in Super Cash, redeemable starting on April 10.

