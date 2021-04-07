Google I/O 2021 set Ring floodlight camera Samsung Galaxy A phones Pac-Man 99 for Nintendo Switch Child tax credit 2021 calculator Best time to buy a TV?
Shop Old Navy's 75% off clearance sale and earn some 'Super Cash'

Kick off spring with a whole new wardrobe. With styles starting at just $3, there's no better time to upgrade your look.

This week Old Navy is having a clearance sale, with markdowns up to 75% off. You can also get an additional 25% off select merchandise today and tomorrow only, no code needed. Simply add your items to your online cart and your discount will be reflected at checkout. This offer applies even to many items on clearance.

One more thing: From April 7-9, you can earn Old Navy Super Cash while shopping online or in-store; it's good for discounts on future orders.

Shop the clearance sale and save up to 75%

Plus get a bonus 25% off selected items on April 7 and 8
Find styles in all shapes and sizes for men, women, kids and even babies. Pick everything up in-store where available or get free shipping on orders over $50. There are too many deals to list, but we've picked out some popular styles to get you started (prices shown are after all savings have been applied).

See the entire clearance offerings here.

 

Use an Old Navy credit card to get 35% off your order with code GREAT

Sign up for an Old Navy credit card to get 20% off your first purchase
Old Navy credit card holders can use code GREAT at checkout to get 35% off their purchases. The caveat here is that the discount won't stack with many items on sale and certain items like face masks. New credit card signups, however, can get a 20% discount applied to their entire first order. Head here to review the credit card's benefits and rewards.

Earn up to $60 in Old Navy Super Cash

Redeemable online or in-store starting April 10
Super Cash isn't really cash; it's discount codes you can earn during promotional periods by spending a set amount at Old Navy. They can then be used on future orders. For example, if you spend at least $25 today, you'll earn $10 in Super Cash -- basically $10 off another order of $25 or more. Check out the redemption table here.

Be aware that Super Cash has expiration dates, and leftover Super Cash discounts are forfeited if they aren't used on the same order. It's a little confusing but worth the hassle if Old Navy is your go-to shop. Right now through April 9, you can earn up to $60 in Super Cash, redeemable starting on April 10. 

