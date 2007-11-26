Shine on at AT&T

Though the LG Shine may be a few months old, that didn't stop AT&T from adding the sexy (and shiny) slider phone to its holiday season lineup. AT&T's Shine is just about identical to the unlocked version of the phone that we reviewed earlier this year, but it offers a few changes. Specifically, LG redesigned the navigation array and it made AT&T's Shine slightly smaller and lighter. The thin profile remains, fortunately, as does the vibrant display. The feature set is also similar; inside you'll find a 2-megapixel camera, Bluetooth, a music player, USB mass storage, a speakerphone, a microSD card slot and quadband world phone support. That's a nice assortment of offerings by itself, but LG and AT&T raised the bar by including 3.5G HSDPA support and compatibility for the AT&T Music and Cellular Video media services and the carrier's AT&T Video Share application. The Shine is $199 with a two-year contract, but you can get it for as little as $74.99 if you buy it online. We'll have a review as soon as we can get one in our hands.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.