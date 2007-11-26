Shine on at AT&T

AT&T

Though the LG Shine may be a few months old, that didn't stop AT&T from adding the sexy (and shiny) slider phone to its holiday season lineup. AT&T's Shine is just about identical to the unlocked version of the phone that we reviewed earlier this year, but it offers a few changes. Specifically, LG redesigned the navigation array and it made AT&T's Shine slightly smaller and lighter. The thin profile remains, fortunately, as does the vibrant display. The feature set is also similar; inside you'll find a 2-megapixel camera, Bluetooth, a music player, USB mass storage, a speakerphone, a microSD card slot and quadband world phone support. That's a nice assortment of offerings by itself, but LG and AT&T raised the bar by including 3.5G HSDPA support and compatibility for the AT&T Music and Cellular Video media services and the carrier's AT&T Video Share application. The Shine is $199 with a two-year contract, but you can get it for as little as $74.99 if you buy it online. We'll have a review as soon as we can get one in our hands.