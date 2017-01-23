Shia LaBeouf's Trump protest stream gets social media shout-out

CNET

Shia LaBeouf yelling has pretty much become an internet staple.

Now you can watch him do it for the next four years, with his "He Will Not Divide Us" live stream. The art project started Friday and is still trending on social media Monday morning.

Social Cues is our look at what people are talking about on Facebook and Twitter. Here's what is trending on Monday:

#HeWillNotDivideUs: LaBeouf kicked off a four-year stream on Inauguration Day to protest Donald Trump's entire term as president. The heart of it is a webcam mounted outside the Museum of Moving Images in New York, where anyone can walk by and yell "He will not divide us" on the stream. So far, LaBeouf, a bunch of teens and actor Jaden Smith have shown up to do just that. The stream is trending on Twitter with some interesting moments, like LaBeouf shouting over an apparent white supremacist live on-air. The "Even Stevens" actor is no stranger to stream stunts, such as the time he streamed himself watching all his own movies.

#TwitterCanBeABit: In this meta-trending topic, people on Twitter complain about the service's annoyances. Some people are bothered by the abundance of trolls on Twitter -- which became a roadblock in the site's sale-that-never-happened. Others think Twitter is irritating without an edit button, another feature users have heavily demanded. For me, Twitter can be a bit addicting. Just missed another tweet. Gotta go!

Trans-Pacific Partnership: President Trump's first executive action on Monday could be to drop the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal, according to CNN. The deal, often referred to as TPP, faced backlash during the campaign season, with Trump vowing to back out of the partnership. TPP was intended to boost deals between the US and 11 Pacific Rim countries, expanding trade. Its critics argued that the arrangement would drive more jobs out of the US and lead to more outsourcing. TPP is trending on Twitter as a death watch.

Sierra Nevada: The California-based brewery issued a 36-state recall on Sunday because of a flaw that could let shards of glass to fall into bottles of eight types of beers. The error has a 0.01 percent chance of happening and there have been no reports of customer injuries, Sierra Nevada said in a statement. Still, the brewery is trending on Twitter as people warn their beer-loving buddies to watch out.

Samurai Jack: The Cartoon Network series has a return date. After more than a decade since its last episode, Samurai Jack is slated for a comeback on March 11. The cartoon about a mystical swordsman on a quest back in time to defeat Aku, the shape-shifting demon, earned a cult following before it abruptly ended in 2004. Samurai Jack is trending on Facebook as more than 20,000 fans talk about its return.

