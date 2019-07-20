The Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to get a new superstar. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is joining the MCU's Phase 4 slate of films, as revealed Saturday at the Marvel Studios San Diego Comic-Con 2019 panel.
Newcomer Simu Liu is set to star as Shang-Chi, and will be the first Asian lead in a Marvel movie to date. Awkwafina, who we seen most recently in The Farewell will also star alongside Tony Leung. Destin Daniel Cretton is set to direct a script written by Dave Callaham.
Shang-Chi will be the third film for Marvel's fourth phase, coming right after Eternals, and will see Shang-Chi facing off against the Ten Rings organisation introduced in Iron Man.
All the songs from Big Little Lies season 2 so far: Sufjan Stevens, Portishead, Donna Summers and Patti Smith are among the artists underscoring the Monterey Five.
Our biggest Stranger Things season 3 WTF questions: Hawkins is full of loose ends, but there are even more mysteries lurking far further from the city limits.
Discuss: Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings confirmed at Comic-Con for Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.