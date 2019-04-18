Sesame Street invades Game of Thrones, Westworld for good cause

Enlarge Image Video screenshot by Amanda Kooser/CNET

Cersei Lannister and Tyrion Lannister might be siblings, but there's not much love between them. They may never have warm feelings, but they can at least respect each other. They just need a little help from furry red Elmo from Sesame Street.

Bernard and Dolores from Westworld also have plenty to say to each other about violent delights having violent ends, but Cookie Monster can convince them to see their conflicts a little differently.

HBO airs Game of Thrones, Sesame Street and Westworld. That's why we now have some unlikely crossovers timed for the children show's 50th anniversary celebration. One video, titled "Sesame Street: Respect is Coming," brings together Cersei (Lena Headey), Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) and Elmo to resolve a tense scene.

The footage starts off like a normal Game of Thrones scenario as Cersei and Tyrion argue. Elmo, dressed in armor, shows up to talk the pair through their issues. The video is meant to highlight the importance of respecting one another, even in the case of sworn enemies. It wraps ups with a joke about the meaning of "toast."

While the Sesame Street crossover isn't canon, those of us pining for a happily-ever-after ending for all the residents of Game of Thrones can pretend it is. Besides, a fuzzy red bug-eyed creature isn't any more fantastical than a bunch of dragons.

The Westworld video is called "Respect World" and features Jeffrey Wright (Bernard) and Evan Rachel Wood (Dolores) sitting inside a lab room when Cookie Monster arrives. He calls Dolores "robot lady" and delivers a lecture on respect illustrated through the sharing of a cookie.

Be sure to stick around for the Sesame Street theme rendered by a player piano manned by the Two-Headed Monster.

There's a dissonance that comes from seeing beloved Sesame Street muppets engaging with some of television's deadliest characters. No blood is shed and respect wins the day, giving us feel-good alternate timelines that depart significantly from the grim and gory stories we're used to.

Now can we all just hug?