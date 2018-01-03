CNET también está disponible en español.

'Game of Thrones' stamps let you send letters by raven

The Royal Mail releases new "Game of Thrones" postage stamps featuring characters from the hit HBO series.

Mail your letters with the Mother of Dragons and other "Game of Thrones" characters.

Winter is coming to UK mailboxes. British "Game of Thrones" fans can now send their personal letters, bills, and perhaps even wedding invitations (if they dare) using new stamps just released by the Royal Mail

The 15 first-class stamps feature characters from houses Stark, Targaryen, Lannister and Tyrell. They include Daenerys Targaryen, Jon Snow, Arya Stark, Cersei Lannister, Sansa Stark, Tywin Lannister, Eddard Stark, Olenna Tyrell, Tyrion Lannister and Jaime Lannister.

The collectible stamp sheet features the Night King, White Walkers, direwolves, giants, dragons and the Iron Throne itself.

If you're looking for something fancier, there are also framed stampsmedal covers and stamp art souvenir folders.

The complete collection of stamps goes on sale from Jan. 30. Fans in the US and elsewhere can buy the stamps to keep as a collectible, but you can only use them to mail letters in the UK. 

"Game of Thrones" will return to HBO in 2019

