Senators demand answers from Zuckerberg over Facebook data access

After hours of questioning Mark Zuckerberg in Washington, DC, these two US senators aren't done with the Facebook CEO.

Senators John Thune, a Republican from South Dakota and Bill Nelson, a Democrat from Florida, sent more questions to Facebook on Tuesday, in the wake of another data concern for the world's largest social network. Thune, who is the chairman of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, and Nelson, a ranking member on the committee, want to know if Zuckerberg lied during his initial appearance back in April.

The letter questioning Zuckerberg's answers to Congress come a day after the New York Times reported that Facebook gave access to data for companies like Apple and Samsung without user's consent. In a blog post, Facebook denied the reports, writing that the data agreements were necessary to build its product.

The data concerns are just the latest privacy issue for Facebook, which is still dealing with the fallout from its Cambridge Analytica scandal. In Sen. Thune and Sen. Nelson's first question for Zuckerberg, the lawmakers asked if the data partnership revealed means that Zuckerberg was misleading in his remarks.

"In light of these manufacturing partnerships, is there anything about either this statement or any other part of your testimony before the Committees that you would like to amend?," the first question asks.

Facebook did not respond to a request for comment.

The senators also want Zuckerberg to answer how Facebook verifies its data partners aren't abusing that data, as well as what other manufacturers the social network partnered with. The lawmakers gave Zuckerberg and Facebook until June 18 to answer the questions.

During Zuckerberg's testimonies, he deferred many of the questions to his team, and said he would be able to follow up on answers at a later time. Thune and Nelson said that Zuckerberg has not submitted those responses yet.