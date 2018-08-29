Senate wants Google’s Larry Page to join Dorsey, Sandberg to talk foreign election influence

Kimberly White/Getty Images for Fortune

The search is on for Larry Page.

The Senate Select Committee on Intelligence has invited the Alphabet CEO to testify to Congress for a hearing on how foreign influence operations use social media to spread political propaganda. The hearing is scheduled to happen on September 5, and if Page accepts, he'll be testifying alongside Jack Dorsey, Twitter's CEO, and Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook's chief operating officer.

The public invitation comes after the committee rejected an offer from Google's senior vice president of global affairs, Kent Walker, to testify. Sen. Richard Burr, a Republican from North Carolina, and chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, stressed that he was not interested in the senior vice president testifying alongside the other two tech leaders.

The original invite, which came on July 25, was for Page, and not Google CEO Sundar Pichai, as earlier reported, a committee aide said. Google responded to the committee with other executives that could testify, but never confirmed if Page could attend. More than a month later, the committee released the public invitation for the Alphabet CEO.

Google, Facebook and Twitter have been dealing with foreign campaigns using their social media platforms to influence US politics, as countries like Russia and Iran run major trolling efforts. Last week, Google said it removed 58 accounts tied to Iran's influence campaign, which focused on spreading misinformation and sowing discord. In the same discovery, Facebook removed 650 accounts tied to Iran's efforts.

While these influence campaigns aren't directly changing votes, lawmakers are still concerned with how the foreign propaganda affects American views on democracy, and want to know what tech companies are doing to deal with the attacks.

Congress has held multiple hearings on how foreign actors have used social media to influence US politics, with multiple tech executives speaking on Capitol Hill. The hearing on September 5 would be the first time that Twitter's CEO testified on behalf of his company.

Google has not responded to the invite, a committee aide told CNET. The company did not respond to a request for comment.

Update at 2:21 p.m. PT: With more details on Page's invitation.