Sen. Warner pens letter to Zuckerberg over Facebook's political ads policy

Getty Images

As the 2020 elections inch closer, another senator wants answers from Facebook over its decision not to fact-check political ads. Sen. Mark Warner, a Democrat from Virginia, wrote a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg over the company's policy on exempting political ads from third-party fact-checker reviews.

The senator posed multiple questions to Zuckerberg, including asking what steps is Facebook taking to prevent abuse and will politicians be allowed to "correct the record" of ads as required by the Honest Ads Act.

"Facebook's apparent lack of foresight or concern for the possible damages caused by this policy concerns me," Warner said in the letter Monday.

Facebook has been criticized by some in recent weeks over its decision to not fact-check political ads. Last week, Zuckerberg spoke in front of the House Financial Services and was grilled over the company's policy. Even Facebook employees aren't happy with the company's policy as more than 250 signed a letter criticizing the decision on political ads.

Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.