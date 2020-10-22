Naughty Dog

In an Instagram post Thursday, Tom Holland gave us our first look at his version of Nathan Drake from the movie adaptation of the PlayStation-exclusive Uncharted game series. And it seems Holland has skillfully swung from his Spider-Man role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to Indiana Jones-style adventurer. The movie is due out July 16, 2021.

"It's nice to meet you, I'm Nate. #uncharted," Holland wrote in the post.

You probably remember Nate being older and more buff in the four Uncharted games the character starred in, but the movie -- which is being directed by Ruben Fleisher of Venom and Zombieland fame -- is an origin story, so the fresh-faced Holland makes sense in the role. Also, he's beloved enough that people will brave a video game adaptation to see him.

The photo comes after a tease from game developer Naughty Dog, which posted a shot of Nolan North (the voice actor who played Nate in the games) gazing at Holland.

Find someone who looks at you like Nate looks at Nate.@unchartedmovie pic.twitter.com/x189yx783o — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) October 22, 2020

"Find someone who looks at you like Nate looks at Nate," the company wrote.

Holland followed up with his own tease.

"Do you think Sony would be pissed if I spontaneously uploaded a first look picture," he wrote, poking fun at the movie studio behind the flick. "I got Nolan's approval so I guess they can't fire me now."

The Uncharted movie also stars Mark Wahlberg as Victor Sullivan, Nate's mentor and fellow rogue, and Antonio Banderas in an unknown role. It's been in development since 2008, and hopefully won't suck.

If you're looking for an Uncharted fix, all five games in the series are available on PS4.