See Tobey Maguire replace Darth Maul in hilarious Star Wars deepfake video

Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

If you've ever thought Spider-Man actor Tobey Maguire should be in a Star Wars movie, one YouTuber has made that dream a reality with a rather convincing deepfake video.

Deepfakes are fake videos that convincingly show people appearing to do or say things they never did. In this deepfake video titled Darth Bully Maguire: Duel of the Fates, Maguire becomes Darth Bully Maguire (replacing actor Ray Park as Darth Maul).

In the video, made by YouTube channel Matan Animation Studios, Bully Maguire invades the Star Wars universe and shows Jedi Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) and Jedi Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) who's boss in an epic showdown.

The deepfake video includes movie and audio footage from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (1999), Spider-Man (2002) and Spider-Man 3 (2007).

Previously, Matan Animation Studios released other deepfake videos of Bully Maguire doing everything from bullying Captain America and the Hulk to saving the galaxy.

But my personal favorite deepfake video from this channel is the one that shows Bully Maguire delivering pizza to the Death Star.