There seems to be never-ending turmoil and tragedy in a galaxy far, far away, but that doesn't mean everything about "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" is full of gloom and doom.

Disney and Lucasfilm released a "Last Jedi" blooper reel on Wednesday to celebrate the film's release on Blu-ray and DVD, and amusing highlights include Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker pretending to steal Poe Dameron's X-Wing and Daisy Ridley breaking character as Rey during a very serious scene on Ahch-To. John Boyega as Finn trips over his words, while newcomer Kelly Marie Tran as Rose accidentally breaks a prop gun.

Other fun stuff includes BB-8 with an even smaller BB-8, giggle fits from Domhnall Gleeson as General Hux and klutzy moments from Benicio Del Toro as DJ.

But the best part of the reel has to be seeing the late, great Carrie Fisher as General Leia slapping Poe (Oscar Isaac) over and over and over again. Poor chap.

Sadly, this amusing blooper reel will not be available on the Blu-ray version of the film, but there are other excellent extras, including 30-minutes of deleted scenes, a feature-length making of documentary called "The Director and the Jedi," and audio commentary from writer/director Rian Johnson on both the movie and the deleted scenes.