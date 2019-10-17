See Paul Rudd joke about Thanos' butt while eating veggies dipped in hot sauce

Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

Actor Paul Rudd has a lot going for him. He can make being a tiny superhero extra special. He refuses to age. And he even makes sweating while eating hot sauce look cool.

On the YouTube foodie interview show First We Feast: Hot Ones, posted Thursday, Rudd chats about everything from his new Netflix comedy Living With Yourself to memes about villain Thanos' butt.

In one of the funniest Marvel memes, fans had suggested after Avengers: Infinity War that Thanos could easily be defeated if Rudd's Ant-Man character shrunk himself and flew up Thanos' butt. Once inside, his character could make himself large again and blow up the Avengers' nemesis from the inside out.

While that never ended up happening in Avengers: Endgame, Rudd had this to say during his Hot Ones interview about that bizarre Ant-Man - Thanos theory: "I consider it a lost opportunity."

The 30-minute Hot Ones episode is chock full of Rudd sharing behind-the-scenes anecdotes about his other films, including Anchorman and Wet Hot American Summer. He also talks about random encounters with such celebrities as singer Justin Timberlake, rapper 50 Cent and late-night talk show host David Letterman.

Watch Rudd in his new Netflix comedy Living With Yourself on Oct. 18.