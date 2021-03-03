See how NASA is going to bludgeon an asteroid

Enlarge Image JHUAPL video screenshot by Amanda Kooser/CNET

It's time to start getting pumped up about smacking an asteroid.

NASA is planning to launch its Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission within a year, and the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory is helping out. APL released a mission video on Tuesday that shows the thrilling future journey of DART to the Didymos binary asteroid system.

Didymos isn't alone. It has a moonlet named Dimorphos, which is roughly the size of the Great Pyramid of Egypt. The DART mission involves crashing a spacecraft into Dimorphos to affect its orbit around its companion. NASA wants to see if this method could be used to nudge a dangerous asteroid away from a collision course with Earth.

The APL video is done in the style of a teaser trailer complete with a soaring soundtrack. It shows key parts of the mission, including the launch, the unrolling of the spacecraft's solar panels and the release of a small CubeSat that will witness the bigger spacecraft's sacrifice as it plows into Dimorphos.

In February, NASA announced it was targeting a secondary launch window for sending DART on its way. That window will last from Nov. 24 to Feb. 15, 2022. SpaceX will launch the mission on a Falcon 9 rocket.

If DART gets off the ground within that time frame, it should be on track to smack the moonlet in late 2022.

