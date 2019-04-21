Marvel

Thanos may have snapped half the population to dust in Avengers: Infinity War, but that doesn't mean the fight is over. Here's all the footage, and all the posters, we've seen so far for Avengers: Endgame, which opens in theaters this week.

'Powerful' TV teaser trailer, April 21, 2019

This new teaser trailer shows a lot of the same footage we've seen in previous trailers, but there's a quick clip of Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow saying the Avengers are her family. There's also a clip of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) telling Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans) he missed Cap's "giddy optimism."

'Summer begins' TV teaser trailer, April 19, 2019

In this very short TV trailer, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) says to a very dapper-looking Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), "We're trying to pull off something damn near impossible and to not die trying would be nice."

'Found' TV teaser trailer, April 18, 2019

In this Avengers: Endgame TV spot, Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) says, "We've found something." Fingers crossed that "something" helps in their pending last battle with Thanos. The trailer also shows War Machine and Rocket running and falling to the ground. Uh-oh.

'Awesome' TV teaser trailer, April 17, 2019

This Avengers: Endgame TV trailer isn't the first trailer footage not entirely focused on Thanos and his deadly snap, but it does include a few much-needed laughs from the heroes.

'To the end' TV teaser trailer, April 16, 2019

The first two minutes are a montage of all the other Marvel movies we've seen so far. Though there's a tiny bit of new footage of Captain America checking out their new suits.

'No mistakes, kids' TV teaser trailer, April 15, 2019

This TV spot has a bit of new footage from the upcoming movie, including Captain Marvel going full glow, and Rocket Raccoon asking which one of the Avengers has yet to be in space once they're all sitting inside the ship. That answer would be Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), James Rhodes/War Machine (Don Cheadle) and Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans). "Don't throw up," Rocket warns them.

'Mission' TV teaser trailer, April 11, 2019

In this TV spot, we see Captain America (Chris Evans) give one heck of an Avengers pep talk to the team about the daunting tasks ahead: "You know your teams, you know your missions."

But he also reminds the gang there's no room for mistakes when fighting Thanos, as they won't get a do-over on this one. "This is the fight of our lives."

There's also more footage of the surviving heroes taking a ride with Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) on an impressive ship, plus explosions, Nebula flying, Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) wearing the new white suit, Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and more.

First movie video clip, April 8, 2019

In this new clip from the movie, we see the remaining Avengers discussing Thanos and their strategy to take the stones from his deadly gauntlet to bring everyone back.

Their secret weapon to make sure this new plan works is none other than Captain Marvel herself. Captain Marvel reminds the group she's been away saving other planets that don't have their own version of the Avengers to protect them.

The clip also comes with a new tagline, "We owe it to everyone not in this room to try."

'Special look' trailer, April 2, 2019

This new Avengers: Endgame special look trailer has the tagline: "It's not about how much we lost, it's about how much we have left."

The video shows the superheroes left after Thanos' deadly snap from Avengers: Infinity War. We also see a very happy Pepper Potts hugging Tony Stark. Stark and Captain America even put their differences aside and share a handshake.

The new footage gives a better idea of what's in store for the remaining Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy members and more, plus they all get a ride with Captain Marvel in her ship.

But most importantly, we see Thanos (Josh Brolin) in all his glory with an ominous quote, "You could not live with your own failure. Where did that bring you? Back to me."

'We Lost' featurette, March 26, 2019



This Avengers: Endgame featurette titled We Lost comes with a new tagline "We're in the endgame now."

The featurette shows interviews with actors Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth and others talking about how the surviving superheroes are "trying to keep their heads above water" in dealing with the aftermath of the deadly Thanos Snap.

Scarlett Johansson reveals that her Black Widow/Natasha character "is a little bit hardened from what she's had to go through."

Producer Kevin Feige says fans' sad reactions to their favorite characters dying is due to their intense emotional connections to the superheroes.

'Honor' TV teaser trailer, March 21, 2019

This Avengers TV teaser trailer, entitled Honor, offers a new tagline: "Today we have a chance to take it all back."

The new footage honors those superheroes lost in the deadly snap via Thanos -- including Black Panther, most of the Guardians of the Galaxy, Doctor Strange and Wasp. It also includes a pep talk that promises the surviving Avengers will do "whatever it takes" to get them all back.

The full Avengers trailer offers a lot more clues of what's in store for the Marvel Cinematic Universe's end of Phase 3.

The footage shows Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Hawkeye/Ronin, Rocket Raccoon, Bruce Banner, Ant-Man, Thor and the rest of the surviving superheroes preparing for battle.

Avengers: Endgame trailer takes you back to the start

Each superhero recalls their own origin story and personal tragedies in the trailer, but there's a sense of hope as they band together for one final fight.

The new trailer also highlights a quote worth remembering: "The world has changed, and none of us can go back. All we can do is our best, and sometimes, the best that we can do, is to start over."

Plus, we see Captain Marvel at the end meeting the gang, which means she could end up being their secret weapon to reverse the damage Thanos unleashed.

Though technically this clip isn't an Avengers: Endgame trailer, it's the footage of the Captain Marvel postcredits scene that shows what happens when Carol Danvers answers Nick Fury's pager message.

Captain Marvel almost magically appears behind Black Widow and asks, "Where's Fury?"

Avengers: Endgame's heroes are picking up the pieces

"Some people move on, but not us."

Marvel dropped this teaser trailer during the Super Bowl on Feb 3. In it, we see superheroes like Captain America attending a support group; Iron Man and Nebula repairing -- or perhaps upgrading -- armor; and Black Widow practicing at the gun range. Even Hawkeye/Ronin shows up.

It's intense, super intense in fact, punctuated with hand claps you might say represent Thanos doing the old finger snap.

Avengers: Endgame trailer revealed

"We lost friends, we lost family, we lost a part of ourselves. This is the fight of our lives."

The first trailer for Avengers: Endgame debuted on Dec. 7, 2018 and showed a forlorn Tony Stark lost in space, trying to repair his ship so he can get back home. Guardians of the Galaxy's Nebula is with him, so at least we know he has someone there to help him make repairs.

First trailer in Lego, Dec. 9, 2018

This is the exact same teaser trailer of Tony Stark in his ship, but somehow it's even cooler because the footage is re-created frame by frame in Lego.

Exclusive poster by Chris Skinner, April 16

Marvel Studios

Here's the first in a series of 10 exclusive posters commissioned by Marvel Studios. Art by Chris Skinner.

Exclusive movie posters by Matt Ferguson, April 15

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios

These exclusive Avengers: Endgame movie posters by artist Matt Ferguson show the surviving superheroes poised for battle with the tagline "Avenge the Fallen." These blue, black and red posters are only available to fans who see the movie in Odeon Cinemas.

IMAX movie poster, April 2

IMAX

In this Avengers: Endgame movie poster from IMAX, both the surviving superheroes and the ones who died in the Thanos snap are honored.

RealD 3D movie poster, April 2

RealD3D

This RealD 3D movie poster is more a variant of the Russian poster released in March.

Dolby movie poster, April 2

Dolby

This Avengers: Endgame movie poster from Dolby shows the remaining superheroes, including a closer look at Warhammer's suit. Note both Captain Marvel and super villain Thanos in the background.

Boss Logic - Marvel movie poster, April 2

Bosslogic

This colorful Avengers: Endgame poster was created by artist Bosslogic, who was commissioned by Disney to make a one-of-a-kind poster. For a limited time, when you buy a movie ticket for Avengers: Endgame on Atom Tickets, you can get this poster for free (plus shipping).

Russia movie poster, March 29

Marvel

This Avengers: Endgame movie poster from Russia changes up how the superheroes are presented, with Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow (played by Scarlett Johansson) in the front. Russia might have a soft spot for Black Widow, since she is after all a Russian spy.

China movie poster, March 28

Marvel

In this poster from China, the heroes who survived the Snap are at the top, while those who died are below. Curiously, Loki (Tom Hiddleston), who was killed by Thanos at the beginning of Avengers: Infinity War, is not shown.

Character posters, March 26

Marvel Studios

Marvel released a new set of Avengers: Endgame character posters to finally reveal the fates of characters fans weren't sure survived Thanos' killer snap.

The new posters show surviving characters in full color, with the dead featured in black and white. Most notably, Black Panther character Shuri (played by Letitia Wright) has a black and white poster, while Valkyrie (played by Tessa Thompson) from Thor: Ragnarok survived the Snap.

US movie poster, March 14

Marvel

When Marvel released this first theatrical poster for Avengers: Endgame, fans were excited, until they noticed Black Panther actor Danai Gurira's name was omitted from the poster cast credits. Luckily, Marvel also noticed the mistake and fixed it.

Avengers: Endgame is scheduled to open in theaters worldwide on April 26.

Originally published March 21, 2019. Updated with new trailer on April 21.