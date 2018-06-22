See a drone's view of a reported Texas 'tent city' for migrant children

Drone footage offers a unique look at a 'tent city' built to house migrant children in Texas https://t.co/7NOMpSb8Mv pic.twitter.com/lzgYUJ7b0d — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 22, 2018

Drone footage of what appears to be children walking into a "tent city" in Texas offers an overhead angle of the ongoing saga at the US border.

BBC News has posted the drone footage Friday, which shows a facility in Tornillo, Texas on the US-Mexico border.

BBC News correspondent Aleem Maqbool also posted two extended looks at the drone footage to Twitter.

A few hours ago, using a drone at the US-Mexico border in Tornillo, we got a view of children being trooped around the tent camp in which they’re being detained (after having been separated from their parents by US immigration officials). Video here… pic.twitter.com/xsXKQOaWB5 — Aleem Maqbool (@AleemMaqbool) June 22, 2018

Our clip, filmed by @p_murt using a drone at the US-Mexico border in Tornillo, showing children being filed into tents in the camp where they’re being held (having been separated from their parents by US immigration officials)…. pic.twitter.com/AjubbJjoKQ — Aleem Maqbool (@AleemMaqbool) June 22, 2018

President Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday to stop separating children from some families crossing the border, with CBS News reporting that roughly 500 children have been reunited so far according to a senior administration official.

The reunions come after a week in which the tech industry condemned the Trump administration for allowing the spearations, and an image of a toddler crying at the border went viral on Twitter.