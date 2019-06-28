Sears, Kmart outage disrupts payments, deliveries, report says

Getty Images

An outage at Sears kept customers from making returns and picking up online orders at Sears and Kmart stores for several days, according to a Friday report. It also interrupted deliveries, prevented customers from scheduling service appointments and kept some Kmart stores from processing noncash payments, Business Insider reports.

The issues reportedly began on Tuesday. Sears said on Friday they had been resolved, according to Business Insider.

Frustrated customers took to social media to complain about the outage. Sears and Kmart responded to several tweets, apologizing and saying they're "in the process of resolving very serious technical issues."

One customer spoke of placing an order that Sears canceled but still charged for, and the customer was struggling to get a refund. Another went to Kmart but couldn't pay with card because "all their systems were down." Others complained about not getting deliveries and not being able to make or cancel repair appointments for appliances.

Sears didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.