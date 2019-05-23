CNET también está disponible en español.

ScUber is an Uber submarine exploring the Great Barrier Reef

File this one under "I can't believe nobody did this sooner": There's an Uber submarine, and it's called ScUber.

The sub has been launched by ride-sharing company Uber and Australian tourist group Tourism Queensland. For the next few weeks, it'll take two intrepid passengers 30 meters underwater to explore the Great Barrier Reef, for just AU$1,500 (roughly $1,000 or £815). And of course, you book it through the app just like a regular taxi. 

Let's dive in for a closer look:

Australia's oceans have suffered environmental damage in recent years, but technology is helping to repair and rejuvenate the Great Barrier Reef.

