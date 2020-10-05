Scientists win Nobel Prize in Medicine for discovery of Hepatitis C virus

The Nobel Committee for Physiology or Medicine/ Niklas Elmehed

The 2020 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine was awarded Monday to three scientists -- Harvey Alter, Michael Houghton and Charles Rice -- for their contributions to the discovery of the Hepatitis C virus. Their work helped identify the virus, which can cause cirrhosis and liver cancer, and made possible blood tests and new medicines that have saved millions of lives, said the Nobel Committee.

"For the first time in history, the Hepatitis C virus can now be cured," reads a tweet from the Nobel Prize account on Monday. "The 2020 Medicine Laureates' discoveries revealed the cause of the remaining cases of chronic hepatitis and made possible blood tests and new medicines that have saved millions of lives."

For the first time in history, the Hepatitis C virus can now be cured. The 2020 Medicine Laureates’ discoveries revealed the cause of the remaining cases of chronic hepatitis and made possible blood tests and new medicines that have saved millions of lives.#NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/hqJK1uWX3u — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 5, 2020

More to come.