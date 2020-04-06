School districts reportedly ban Zoom over security issues

Sarah Tew/CNET

School districts are apparently banning their teachers from using Zoom to teach remotely in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, citing security and privacy issues surrounding the videoconferencing app. New York City's Department of Education urged schools to switch to Microsoft Teams "as soon as possible," Chalkbeat reported.

Clark County Public Schools in Nevada disabled Zoom access, according to the Washington Post.

Neither Zoom nor the New York City Department of Education immediately responded to requests for comment.

This story will be updated shortly.