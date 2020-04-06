CNET también está disponible en español.

School districts reportedly ban Zoom over security issues

The New York City Department of Education told teachers to switch to Microsoft Teams, according to Chalkbeat.

Some school districts are stopping remote teaching through Zoom.

School districts are apparently banning their teachers from using Zoom to teach remotely in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, citing security and privacy issues surrounding the videoconferencing app. New York City's Department of Education urged schools to switch to Microsoft Teams "as soon as possible," Chalkbeat reported.

Clark County Public Schools in Nevada disabled Zoom access, according to the Washington Post.

Neither Zoom nor the New York City Department of Education immediately responded to requests for comment.

This story will be updated shortly.