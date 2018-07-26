GasBuddy

Want to save at the pump? You might be familiar with GasBuddy, a mobile app that shows you real-time gas prices at nearby stations so you can choose the cheapest one.

There's also something called Pay with GasBuddy, which saves you 5 cents per gallon -- not a fortune, but it adds up.

Want it to add up more quickly? Consider a Pay with GasBuddy Premium subscription, which saves you 20 cents per gallon for the first 40 gallons per month, and 5 cents per gallon after that. It normally costs $99 per year, but is currently on sale for $89 per year. However, Cheapskate readers can get Pay with GasBuddy Premium for the first year for just $79.

In addition to the gas-pump savings (more on that in a moment), the Premium subscription includes 24-hour roadside assistance: towing (up to 10 miles), jump-starts, lockout service and so on. Suffice it to say, if you had to get your car towed even once, it might cover the entire cost of the subscription.

But let's look at the gas-math: If you hit that 40-gallon mark every month -- easy to do for most commuters -- you'll save $8 per month, or $96 per year. That more than covers the $79 first year and more or less covers the $99 for each subsequent year. At that point the roadside assistance is effectively free.

Don't need that? GasBuddy Plus is currently on sale for $49 for the first year ($59 after that), with the same cashback rates but no roadside benefits. If you're already getting the latter from another source, I'd go with Plus. You're likely to pocket an extra $40 to $50 per year.

So what's the catch with all this? When you sign up (for any tier of the service), you'll receive a Pay with GasBuddy card that must be connected to your checking account. (In other words, it's like a debit card.) That card is accepted at "95 percent of stations nationwide," according to GasBuddy, but there are exceptions. The big ones: Exxon Mobil and price-club warehouses like Costco and Sam's Club.

Of course, it also precludes you from using your credit card, which may afford you other benefits (not the least of which is cash back).

And you should also note the terms of service and cancellation policy: You can cancel anytime throughout the year, but there's no refund for that annual fee.

So I'm eager to hear your thoughts on this. The math definitely works in Pay with GasBuddy Premium's favor, especially if you can leverage it to save on a AAA membership or the like. But the savings aren't tremendous, and you do have to do a little hoop-jumping.

Best Buy

Bonus deal: It's baaaack! For a limited time, and while supplies last, Best Buy Rewards members can get the Insignia Voice Smart Bluetooth Speaker with Google Assistant for $24.99 (plus tax). Shipping is free -- as is a Rewards account if you don't already have one.

Available in all black or black and gray, the Insignia Voice is basically a Google Home designed for your nightstand. It's a digital clock, an alarm and a smart speaker, one that's large enough to deliver decent, room-filling sound -- unlike the Dot or Google Home Mini .

CNET hasn't reviewed the Insignia Voice, but over 1,600 Best Buy customers collectively rated it 4.4 stars. Many of them praised the sound quality, noting that it was better than the Google Home's. Some of the more negative reviews relate to a volume problem that appears to have been addressed with a firmware update.

For $25, though? Sweeeeeeet deal.

