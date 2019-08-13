Segway

What makes more sense: constantly spending money to rent a Bird, Lime or similar scooter (and hoping you can find one when you need it) or just buying one of your own? I can't answer that question, but if you're leaning toward the latter option, here's a deal worth considering.

For a limited time, Cheapskate readers can get the Ninebot by Segway KickScooter ES2 Foldable Electric Scooter for $519 with promo code CNETRIDE. That's $70 off the regular price and one of the best deals you'll find anywhere. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

The 3.3-pound ES2 can hit speeds of up to 15 mph. It features a front-facing LED for increased visibility and nighttime riding, ambient lighting that illuminates the ground beneath the scooter (super cool, IMHO) and a typical range of about 15 miles.

Also available: The ES4 Offroad Scooter for $699 with that same code. It can hit 19 mph and last for up to 28 miles, and its front and rear shock absorbers help you ride on tougher terrain such as unpaved bike paths.

If you or someone you know is headed off to college, these would be ideal for zipping around campus. (But, please, this parent begs you to wear a helmet and be extra-careful!)

